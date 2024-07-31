Sylebra Capital LLC Invests $253.20 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,272,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,196,000. Paycom Software comprises about 8.4% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $322,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,998,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,378,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $322,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,998,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,378,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,458. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.47. 641,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,008. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

