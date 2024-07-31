Sylebra Capital LLC Purchases 11,780 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle makes up approximately 0.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 1.10% of Atour Lifestyle worth $27,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 942,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,410. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

