Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 3.6 %

EVOL stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.