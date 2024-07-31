Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Trading Down 1.5 %

TPR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,009. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $54,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.