Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Down 2.1%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 2,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Tapinator Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

