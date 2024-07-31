TD Cowen Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $183.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.95.

Shares of EA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.02. 3,096,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,157. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

