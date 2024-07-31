TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.66

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 104013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after buying an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,570,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC



TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

