Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCK. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

