Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TXGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. Ternium has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

