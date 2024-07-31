Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,979 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,856. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,387. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

