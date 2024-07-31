The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stake Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,329 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aaron’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 133,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,799. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.