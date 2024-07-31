The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.8% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 11.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Boeing by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP raised its position in Boeing by 24.5% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 92,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Shares of BA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,661. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.75. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

