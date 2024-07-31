The Cigna Group (CI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect The Cigna Group to post earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter. The Cigna Group has set its FY24 guidance at at least $28.40 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Cigna Group to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $352.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.48. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

