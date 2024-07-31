The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $513.00 to $561.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $510.38 and last traded at $507.14, with a volume of 83443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.67.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.41.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.