The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

