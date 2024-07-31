The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.7% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.84. 1,354,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,140. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.36.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

