The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $1,769,738.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 201,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,426. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $13,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in St. Joe by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 169.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.