The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. 3,065,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,991. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.