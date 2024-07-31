Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.11 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $429.57 million and $4.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00039527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,631,412,531 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.