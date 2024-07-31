TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) vs. WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Head-To-Head Analysis

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TKO Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -28.21, suggesting that its share price is 2,921% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.68 billion 11.16 $208.18 million ($1.01) -108.64 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TKO Group and WOWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TKO Group and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group currently has a consensus target price of $116.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group -4.14% 4.15% 2.86% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TKO Group beats WOWI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

