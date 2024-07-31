Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

