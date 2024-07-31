Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,711 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 154% compared to the typical volume of 3,038 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 10,564,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

