Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $351.26

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $351.26 and last traded at $347.19, with a volume of 97341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.02 and its 200 day moving average is $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

