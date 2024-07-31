TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

TSE:TA opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.17.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

