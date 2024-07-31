Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
