TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

