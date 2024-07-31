Triumph Group (TGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGI opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

