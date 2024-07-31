TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.4 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.43 EPS.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 557,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,168. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,036.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

