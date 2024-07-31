UBS Group Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.4 %

EA stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.21. 1,240,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,442. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.