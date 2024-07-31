UBS Group Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $580.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $510.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.17.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.63. 181,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,158. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $508.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.