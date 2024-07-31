UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,630. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

