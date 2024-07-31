UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,630. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

