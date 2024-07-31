UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,524. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,456,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $6,028,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

