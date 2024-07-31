United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.90. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 504,546 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 12.8 %

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 25,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

