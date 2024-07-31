United States Brent Oil Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 40,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,312% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,631.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 356,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. United States Brent Oil Fund has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

