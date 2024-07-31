Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $26,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

