USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $89.49 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.49 million and $291,473.29 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
