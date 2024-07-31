USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $89.49 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.49 million and $291,473.29 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,114.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00658494 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00077225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000143 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.7966649 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $290,639.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

