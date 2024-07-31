Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.91

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 1246204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLU. City State Bank grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,252.9% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 888.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

