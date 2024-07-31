VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.23. 8,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 13,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.