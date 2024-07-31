Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Plans Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2419 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Shares of VTEC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.14. 10,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

