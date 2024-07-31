Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2355 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 26,299 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

