Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 116.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,074. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

