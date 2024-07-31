Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Head to Head Comparison

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Free Report) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and Ocuphire Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Ocuphire Pharma $19.05 million 2.71 -$9.99 million ($0.49) -4.06

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma. Ocuphire Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vectura Group and Ocuphire Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 842.21%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Volatility & Risk

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Ocuphire Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Ocuphire Pharma -59.44% -24.57% -22.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Ocuphire Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

(Get Free Report)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances. Its lead retinal product candidate is APX3330, a small-molecule inhibitor of reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. The company also develops APX2009 and APX2014 that are preclinical product candidates for retina indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.