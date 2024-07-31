Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $108.49 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,477,341,006 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,444,698,470.608238. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02422445 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

