Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) PT Raised to $112.00 at Robert W. Baird

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

