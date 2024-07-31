Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $68.08 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $68.08 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.74 or 0.00660444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00109618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00238768 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00077577 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

