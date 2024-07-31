Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47,664,342 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.7% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.02. 5,941,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,083. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.34.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

