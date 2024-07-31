Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

VOYA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 693,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

