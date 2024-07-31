Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.30 million, a P/E ratio of -185.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
