Wanchain Market Cap Tops $35.05 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and $1.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,135,958 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

