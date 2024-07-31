Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.78. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.650 EPS.
Waters Stock Up 0.7 %
Waters stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.